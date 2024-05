Share · View all patches · Build 14313873 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 10:06:19 UTC by Wendy

replaced 0 with Q to prevent reaching

when you complete a color, it auto shifts up to the next one to prevent constantly reaching

the q and e to next step has been moved to a and d

whenever the camera changes state it zooms all the way out now

let me know if anything broke or if theres any changes youd like to see made ːlunar2019piginablanketː