Aquarist Picture Update🖼️

Hello, dear Aquarists! 👋👋👋

Here we are with the warm weather, but not blue at all - with the latest update 🙋‍♂️

Added:

In the locations of the aquarium exhibition, oceanarium and museum, paintings have appeared on the walls, 🖼️ which the player can easily fill with shots from the game (press F12 to capture a screenshot, then click on one of the images to place it in the image.) In this easy way you can capture the prettiest shots and personalize your locations!

Pillars in the museum 📜 you can now paint and apply materials to them just like other walls in this location🐢

Corrected:

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused some players in the oceanarium to decrease their level from 9 to 7 and lose access to some items, fish, etc. It now works correctly, and those who had such an error will have it automatically fixed

Fixed a rare bug that occurred when the player went to underwater Greek level and when returning to the oceanarium, the game incorrectly loaded progress in this location and in other places. Now no one will encounter this error

Fixed error in temperature presentation in Celsius even though Fahrenheit was selected in the settings. Now the correct values are shown

Fixed a bug that caused large stones placed in tanks in the oceanarium to shrink to tiny ones when the location was loaded. Now it's correct and they won't spoil your composition in the oceanarium 😉=

Fixed a bug where items inserted into backgrounds at water level were buggy and duplicated indefinitely each time the level was loaded. Everything works fine now

Improved sound volume balance in the game, added new SFX

Fixed lamps in the museum in the tank behind the wall that were not storing their values (color, light power) incorrectly. At the same time, a bug was also fixed that caused the lights to be set too bright. 💡

Fixed a bug that caused an aquarium in a smaller room in the basement to have a very bright shiny water surface (which looked weird 😅), now there is no bug that caused this luminous glow.

Fixed graphical errors that caused luminous holes in several places in the large tank in the aquarium. 🔦

minor UI fixes

Thank you for your constant help and contribution to the development of our game! 🐠🐠🐠

Let us know how you like the new update!

See you!

AQ Team