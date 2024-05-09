 Skip to content

Blacklight update for 9 May 2024

PatchNotes v1.1.3

Network
　Change operation and display information.

Tag Mode(Character Select D)
　Fixed a bug that Helios and Dan's gauges were disappearing when using bouncer assist.

