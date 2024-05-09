 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NAIRI: Rising Tide - Prologue update for 9 May 2024

Version 0.9.8 (Demo)

Share · View all patches · Build 14313764 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 09:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Decreased the demo size.
-Fixed minor issue with with demo end-screen button interaction.

Changed files in this update

NAIRI: Rising Tide - Prologue Content Depot 1225061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link