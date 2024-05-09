 Skip to content

Sycamore update for 9 May 2024

v0.91 - Fixes

9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update that focused on fixing some achievements from being able to unlock.

  • Unlockable achievement fixes
  • Golf ball hat fix

