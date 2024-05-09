- Made ore shiny again. A layer of dust covered most of the ore nuggets on your recon craft feed, making them quite dull, but our dedicated team of drones painstakingly cleaned them up to make them shiny again.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 9 May 2024
1.49.4 - Stay Shiny
