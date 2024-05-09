 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 9 May 2024

1.49.4 - Stay Shiny

Share · View all patches · Build 14313542 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 19:52:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made ore shiny again. A layer of dust covered most of the ore nuggets on your recon craft feed, making them quite dull, but our dedicated team of drones painstakingly cleaned them up to make them shiny again.
  • Updated translations.

