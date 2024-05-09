 Skip to content

Pixel Composer update for 9 May 2024

1.17.0.2 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14313499 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 09:26:14 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Interface

  • Software now remembers the monitor it's closed on.
  • [noparse][Inspector Panel] Compact view trigger now shows up and applies to project attributes and metadata.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Preview Panel] Add pixel grid.[/noparse]

Node

  • 3D rotation in the Euler unit now automatically converts the connected value to quaternion.
  • [noparse][Atlas set] Add an option to recalculate the position after applying a new rotation.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][FXAA] Add moer effect controls.[/noparse]

Bugs

  • Fix the error when loading a file with a custom rendering graph.
  • Fix node with custom rendering graph not included in the render tree.
  • Fix the junction not updating when the animation is playing.
  • [noparse][Downloader] Add an option to open the download link in the browser if the software can't download the file.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Loop array] Output now duplicates data instead of referencing it.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Splice Spritesheet] Fix output empty when either width or height is set to 1.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Splice Spritesheet] Fix vertical orientation output error.[/noparse]

