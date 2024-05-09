 Skip to content

Depersonalization update for 9 May 2024

v1.5.49 Update

Optimization: Updated Japanese translation
Bugfix: Fixed an issue where Carter's voice was missing
Bugfix: Fixed an error where player avatars loaded incorrectly when switching rooms in the editor
Bugfix: Fixed an issue with incorrect partener ending inheritance

