Fret Smasher Patch v0.37.5 A2

With Fret Smasher Patch 0.37.5a2, some of the most notorious bugs should be fixed.

One of our most reported bugs lately has been an issue where the audio desyncs with other stems/instruments. This error should hopefully be resolved in this update as the audio streams are now running with linked channels. If you experience any further issues, please verify your audio stem files are in sync if the song is a custom. If the song is one provided with the game, please report the issue to our Discord server. Now that this error is resolved, players should now also have an easier time calibrating their game as every stem will now be properly synced up to the game time.

Another one of our reported bugs has been from new players in the last few months. This was, scanning songs for the first time would falsely flag every song as a "Bad Song". The error has been located and should hopefully allow all new first scans to run successfully.

Now for some new stuff.

Our themes has expanded. You can now swap out the audio files for the menus of the game. This is to test the waters of menu customisation for themes where hopefully sometime in the future, we can allow you to swap out menu textures too. See the theme template for a list of audio files you can change. On top of new audio changes, we also have some new UI textures that can be swapped. Battle mode powerup icons can now be changed in themes!

AND FINALLY, we have a BRAND NEW SONG!

Destination Devastation by JappWakka is now available in Fret Smasher.

Change-log:

ADDITIONS

NEW SONG: Destination Devastation by JappaWakka

Added Custom Menu Audio for Themes

Added Battle Icons for Themes

Added a toggle that allows players to opt out of leaderboard submissions

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where career uploads to the steam workshop wasn't being tagged as "Career"

Fixed an issue where HyperFlux Phrase notes were unaffected changed by the Note Scale setting

Fixed an issue where upon first ever scan, the game would falsely flag every song as "Bad Song"

Fixed an issue where song audio stems would sometimes desync. This fix should hopefully also allow calibration to be easier now that everything is properly in time

Fixed a softlock when loading a leaderboard in song select. The game will provide control back to the player after a 5 second timer in case if the leaderboard fetch request fails without a known error

ADJUSTMENTS