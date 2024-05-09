 Skip to content

Spectral Scream update for 9 May 2024

0.1.5 Hot fix announcement

9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following issues have been fixed.
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

[Fixes]

  • Fixed issue with Physician's Gold Refresh
  • Fixed issue where the gold refresh for the Physician was not occurring even when retrieving dead bodies, rendering revival impossible.
  • Fixed the problem where the gold intermittently failed to reset.
  • Fixed the issue where the language filter for room creators was filtering rooms according to the language set in options.

Thank you.

