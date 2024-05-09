0.1.5 Hot fix announcement

The following issues have been fixed.

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.

*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

[Fixes]

Fixed issue with Physician's Gold Refresh

Fixed issue where the gold refresh for the Physician was not occurring even when retrieving dead bodies, rendering revival impossible.

Fixed the problem where the gold intermittently failed to reset.

Fixed the issue where the language filter for room creators was filtering rooms according to the language set in options.

Thank you.