0.1.5 Hot fix announcement

The following issues have been fixed.
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)
[Fixes]
- Fixed issue with Physician's Gold Refresh
- Fixed issue where the gold refresh for the Physician was not occurring even when retrieving dead bodies, rendering revival impossible.
- Fixed the problem where the gold intermittently failed to reset.
- Fixed the issue where the language filter for room creators was filtering rooms according to the language set in options.
Thank you.
