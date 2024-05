Share · View all patches · Build 14313311 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:13:27 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

I hope someone reads these updates!

In the latest update, in addition to visual improvements and optimizations, new content was added, namely: a constellation of pirates!

This location is more intense and dynamic than randomly flying asteroids, but at the same time a lot harder, I hope you like it!