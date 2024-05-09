Update 64 – 1.0 Release Is Imminent

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

Today we have some incredibly exciting news to share with you and our amazing Mech Engineer community worldwide.

It gives me so much joy to announce that Mech Engineer will be leaving Early Access on May 21st, 2024!

Thank you for all of your amazing support, constructive feedback and energy. The road to 1.0 has been a long one and after many new features added from your feedback, now including 64 large game updates – my vision for the full game is nearing completion.

I also wish to express my gratitude to our supportive and eager Beta test players, who have been jumping in early to test out the new features coming to the game on May 21st for everyone.

The key updates planned for 1.0 include:

Fully voiced Mech Pilots

In-game localisations added to our existing English + Russian language options. Simplified Chinese German Brazilian Portuguese Polish French Spanish

In-Game Achievements

Various Quality of Life updates to the interface and more we’ll reveal on May 21st in our full patch notes.

Here are some quick screenshot previews showing off the exciting localisation work, to ensure more players worldwide can jump in and experience the game at it’s best.

Thank you again so much for the continued passion and support as we move to this next phase in our journey. Keep your feedback coming and don’t forget to leave a message in the forums or join the Mech Engineer Discord to get further support.