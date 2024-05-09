Night Loops now available in Japanese!

Share · View all patches · Build 14313220 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 17:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

With this update Night Loops can now be played in Japanese!

The first time opening the game, you will now be able to choose your language on the first screen. If you already own the game, you’ll be able to see this screen on the next boot up.

Thank you nicolith for the Japanese translation.

みなさん

今回のアップデートで、Night Loopsが日本語でプレイできるようになりました！

ゲーム初回起動時、最初の画面で言語選択が可能になりました。すでにゲーム起動済みの場合、次回起動時に言語選択画面が表示されます。

日本語へ翻訳してくれたnicolithに感謝します。

I sincerely hope you enjoy the Japanese version!

日本語でのプレイを、お楽しみいただけると幸いです！