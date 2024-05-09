 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OLD SKOOL RACER update for 9 May 2024

HOT FIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 14313199 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 08:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lighting, texture, material bug fixes to Yosemite level
Fixed a bug with items not getting unlocked in Winner’s Island
Fixed a car mesh problem
Fixed spoiler not working bug on some cars
Increased garage floor reflections

Changed files in this update

OLD SKOOL RACER Content Depot 1285311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link