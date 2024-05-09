Lighting, texture, material bug fixes to Yosemite level
Fixed a bug with items not getting unlocked in Winner’s Island
Fixed a car mesh problem
Fixed spoiler not working bug on some cars
Increased garage floor reflections
HOT FIXES
