 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unsung Ballads Playtest update for 9 May 2024

Playtest Update - May 9

Share · View all patches · Build 14313197 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings all the changes from the Early Access version to the Playtest branch.
However, it introduces a limit of 50 days per run, but the save can be continued in the Early Access version.

Full list of changes:

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2516021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link