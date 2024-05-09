Playground Update

New Features
- [color=orange] Playground 2.0 [/color]: The playground has been expanded! The new beautified playground serves a foundation for what’s to come in the future. For now, enjoy strolling around in a beautiful new park for your pets!
- [color=orange] Unlock variants in any order [/color] : Want to get a yellow cap instead of a boring black one? Now you can unlock color variants in any order!
- New Sounds : We’ve also added in new sounds for our new features that were implemented previously.
- Power Saver mode : This optional setting can be accessed in Desktop Mode’s Settings. The Power Saver mode allows the game to be refreshed at a lower frame-rate when Weyrdlets is not in focus on Desktop.
- New Wagyu expression stickers : All your favorite Weyrdlets Discord emojis are now in the game as stickers!
- New UI and tracking improvements for the Wellness Tracker.
Changes & Fixes
- Improved runtime memory usage by 64%!
- Added more playtester names into the credits; Thank you everyone for your continuous support and testing!
- Fixed the Twitch Integration’s [color=red] !explodeme [/color] command.
- Fixed Stickers and accessories not appearing when pet is on the Adventure boat and in Playground.
- Fixed stickers enlarging abnormally when entering build mode.
- Fixed stickers scaling up randomly when selecting and deselecting.
- Fixed bug where returning from Desktop Mode causes accessories and stickers to disappear.
- Fixed missing display picture for purple Gentleman Stache.
- Fixed Wagyu moving while being stuck in the sit animation.
- Fixed windowed mode not covering the entire screen.
- Fixed Wellness Reflections bug where data does not appear on week view when viewed on weekends.
- Fixed incorrect type of items showing in selected Favourites tab.
- Fixed pet being stuck in Hula-Hooping animation even when Hula-Hoop has been kept away.
