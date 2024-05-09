 Skip to content

Weyrdlets Playtest update for 9 May 2024

Playground Update

Build 14313187 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 13:09:23 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • [color=orange] Playground 2.0 [/color]: The playground has been expanded! The new beautified playground serves a foundation for what’s to come in the future. For now, enjoy strolling around in a beautiful new park for your pets!
  • [color=orange] Unlock variants in any order [/color] : Want to get a yellow cap instead of a boring black one? Now you can unlock color variants in any order!
  • New Sounds : We’ve also added in new sounds for our new features that were implemented previously.
  • Power Saver mode : This optional setting can be accessed in Desktop Mode’s Settings. The Power Saver mode allows the game to be refreshed at a lower frame-rate when Weyrdlets is not in focus on Desktop.
  • New Wagyu expression stickers : All your favorite Weyrdlets Discord emojis are now in the game as stickers!
  • New UI and tracking improvements for the Wellness Tracker.

Changes & Fixes

  • Improved runtime memory usage by 64%!
  • Added more playtester names into the credits; Thank you everyone for your continuous support and testing!
  • Fixed the Twitch Integration’s [color=red] !explodeme [/color] command.
  • Fixed Stickers and accessories not appearing when pet is on the Adventure boat and in Playground.
  • Fixed stickers enlarging abnormally when entering build mode.
  • Fixed stickers scaling up randomly when selecting and deselecting.
  • Fixed bug where returning from Desktop Mode causes accessories and stickers to disappear.
  • Fixed missing display picture for purple Gentleman Stache.
  • Fixed Wagyu moving while being stuck in the sit animation.
  • Fixed windowed mode not covering the entire screen.
  • Fixed Wellness Reflections bug where data does not appear on week view when viewed on weekends.
  • Fixed incorrect type of items showing in selected Favourites tab.
  • Fixed pet being stuck in Hula-Hooping animation even when Hula-Hoop has been kept away.

Changed files in this update

