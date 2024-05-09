- Fixed a crash when opening notebook, having asked an hint that is now no longer relevant
Chronique des Silencieux update for 9 May 2024
Hotfix 4.0.0d
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2114301
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2114302
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2114303
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update