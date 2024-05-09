 Skip to content

MAJOR Memory Quickie update for 9 May 2024

New Extreme difficulty added!

9 May 2024

  • Extreme difficulty added with own leaderboard
  • 2 new achievements for the Extreme difficulty scores
  • 6 new cards for more variety
  • Cards are now randomly selected from the whole pool

