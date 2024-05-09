- Extreme difficulty added with own leaderboard
- 2 new achievements for the Extreme difficulty scores
- 6 new cards for more variety
- Cards are now randomly selected from the whole pool
MAJOR Memory Quickie update for 9 May 2024
New Extreme difficulty added!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2942071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update