Free Chess update for 9 May 2024

Free Chess 1.0

9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FREE CHESS 1.0

Dear all,

We invite you to celebrate with us in completing our game by playing it for yourself!

We have worked hard to make our chess game the best that it can be and have stayed true to the overall core principles of chess. We truly hope you all enjoy what we are bringing to the chess world here on steam and can't wait to bring updates and DLC in the future. For now, the game it ready for you to play in all it's glory.

Get a friend to join you and play Free Chess today!

Thanks to everyone who for supporting our development and to all the Beta testers out there for playing a broken mess and helping us find those pesky bugs!

As Always, Stay Awesome Everyone.
-VidovicArts

