2024/05/09 update

(Machine translation)

・Added and adjusted text in Japanese and English.

・Added difficulty setting options to the in-game menu. However, these are still being adjusted, so the specifications may change in the future. Additionally, no difficulty adjustments have been made yet, making the early stages particularly challenging.

・Fixed an issue where returning from an expedition with no town to return to no longer causes an error.

・Made it possible to complete the Guild Master's quest even if the boss does not appear.

・Changed the rules so that enemies designated as strong will attack when their behavior pattern might otherwise prevent them from doing so.