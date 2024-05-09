 Skip to content

異世界の創造者 update for 9 May 2024

2024/05/09 update

Build 14312924 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 10:06:17 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Machine translation)

・Added and adjusted text in Japanese and English.
・Added difficulty setting options to the in-game menu. However, these are still being adjusted, so the specifications may change in the future. Additionally, no difficulty adjustments have been made yet, making the early stages particularly challenging.
・Fixed an issue where returning from an expedition with no town to return to no longer causes an error.
・Made it possible to complete the Guild Master's quest even if the boss does not appear.
・Changed the rules so that enemies designated as strong will attack when their behavior pattern might otherwise prevent them from doing so.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2761611
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2761612
  • Loading history…
