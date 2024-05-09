Updated List (2024/05/09) & Discount Notice

Special Discount Notice: This game will get 30% discount in "Endless Replayability Fest". From May 14 to May 21 (each time zone may vary slightly), you can add the game to your wishlist now and buy it when it's on discount^_^
Updated List (2024/05/09) :
- Content: Hitori can be used now. She is a war orphan, found by Lara on a relic expedition and adopted by the Nightingale family, and can use Dark and Earth spells. Not having done any training or combat, she is in poor physical condition (please note that her Max HP is very low). For some reason, Hitori's victory achievement will need to be completed in the next update, please forgive me.
- Content: Relocks "Gravel", "Dilation", "Ghost Armor", "Bowling Stone", "Superheavy" and "Weakness", which need to increase Hitori's Soul Echo Rank to unlock. "Boots" also need to increase Hitori's Soul Echo Rank to unlock.
- Content: New artifacts: "Lucky Rabbit Ears", "Boots", "Robe", "Ring", "Thunder of Farewell", "Esdeath", "Darkmoon", "Lighting Fast", "Storm", "Hokage".
- Content: Added achievements: "For Ranni", "Bunny ♡" and "Iron Skin" to unlock the corresponding artifacts. They are new achievement designed in this week, so that old players will also have to re-accumulate the number of wins.
- Balance: Changed the specific magic of "Wings of Hope" that needs to match "Levitation" now. "Boomerang" match "Wind Running Step" can evolve into "Storm".
- BUG: Fixed the layer of Stargazer's attack objects and the layer of red circle about Self-explosion enemies, now they are no longer blocked by skill objects!
- BUG: Fixed an issue using the gamepad when the character avatar was highlighted on the character selection panel, but the character avatar was still highlighted after pressing the B/Circle to return to the main panel and then open the character selection panel again.
- BUG: Fixed a bug that "Victory Vow" had the opportunity to generate multiple copies when using <Teleport> spells to pick up!
- UI: In the Tutorial scene, when using the gamepad to open the pause panel, it will jump to the "Continue" button for navigation now. The pause panel in the Tutorial scene only "Quit" and "Continue" have button effects, so there is no way to navigate to other buttons.
- UI: When the character is unable to learn any skills, the 3 "Permanent Select" buttons will show on the upgrade panel. They are replaced with the correct image and the selected highlight effect is added.
