Minor Update Patch Notes 2024.05.09

Hello everyone,
Thank you for continuing to support 'The Devil Within: Satgat!'
The following has been updated in the latest version of the game on May 9th GMT+9 (version: 0.5.62.37556).
[Changes and Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where certain parts of the UI were not working as intended.
- Improved and added translations where needed.
- Fixed an issue where the attacks of certain enemies in stage 2 did not work as intended in terms of attack scope and timing.
We hope you continue to enjoy 'The Devil Within: Satgat.'
Changed files in this update