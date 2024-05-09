Minor Update Patch Notes 2024.05.09

Share · View all patches · Build 14312883 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy



Hello everyone,

Thank you for continuing to support 'The Devil Within: Satgat!'

The following has been updated in the latest version of the game on May 9th GMT+9 (version: 0.5.62.37556).

[Changes and Fixes]

Fixed an issue where certain parts of the UI were not working as intended.

Improved and added translations where needed.

Fixed an issue where the attacks of certain enemies in stage 2 did not work as intended in terms of attack scope and timing.

We hope you continue to enjoy 'The Devil Within: Satgat.'