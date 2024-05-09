 Skip to content

The Devil Within: Satgat update for 9 May 2024

Minor Update Patch Notes 2024.05.09

Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello everyone,
Thank you for continuing to support 'The Devil Within: Satgat!'
The following has been updated in the latest version of the game on May 9th GMT+9 (version: 0.5.62.37556).

[Changes and Fixes]
  • Fixed an issue where certain parts of the UI were not working as intended.
  • Improved and added translations where needed.
  • Fixed an issue where the attacks of certain enemies in stage 2 did not work as intended in terms of attack scope and timing.

We hope you continue to enjoy 'The Devil Within: Satgat.'

