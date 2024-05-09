 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ASTROSWARM update for 9 May 2024

ASTROSWARM - 1.0.2 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14312815 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 09:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug in which the game would crash during the final level if the final boss dies on the same frame as one of the towers
  • Fixed a bug in which buildings would be unable to be placed if the building was picked up or spawned during a dash
  • Changed some descriptions to remove ambiguity

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664721
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664722
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link