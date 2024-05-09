ASTROSWARM - 1.0.2 Hotfix

- Fixed a bug in which the game would crash during the final level if the final boss dies on the same frame as one of the towers
- Fixed a bug in which buildings would be unable to be placed if the building was picked up or spawned during a dash
- Changed some descriptions to remove ambiguity
