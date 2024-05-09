 Skip to content

MAJOR Night Grove update for 9 May 2024

Patch 2.0

Patch 2.0
Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to inform you that Polish language support has been added to the game. And some minor bugs have also been fixed.

Thanks to everyone who has already played the game, and we are also glad to welcome new players!

