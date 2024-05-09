Refactoro: Chaotic Farm Available Now on Early Access

Hello Everyone 🤖,

Welcome to Refactoro: Chaotic Farm, where you take on the role of a skilled problem-solver aiding overwhelmed farmers and ranchers in managing their disorderly agricultural environments. Dive into the world of robotics and programming to restore order to chaotic farms and ranches!

In this game, you'll encounter scenes of agricultural chaos as neglected fields are overrun with unruly livestock. Farmers and ranchers struggle to cope with their properties' demands, and it's up to you to lend a hand.

Harness the power of programmable robots with tasks and abilities tailored to address unique farm needs. Program your robots to guide livestock to their pens, provide food, ensure animal well-being, and collect valuable livestock products.

Don't miss out on the 20% launch discount! Get Refactoro: Chaotic Farm now on Steam Early Access so check out the game and let's program your robots and help manage the farm!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2895030?utm_source=steam_devlog&utm_campaign=devlog&utm_medium=web&utm_content=launch_early_access