1.27.2 Steam Fix

Greetings, Commanders!
An important notice to those of you who experienced a 10% loading issue on Steam!
It looks like we've just fixed it! Please update the game and let us know in the comments!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Greetings, Commanders!
An important notice to those of you who experienced a 10% loading issue on Steam!
It looks like we've just fixed it! Please update the game and let us know in the comments!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update