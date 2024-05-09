 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World War Armies update for 9 May 2024

1.27.2 Steam Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14312688 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Commanders!

An important notice to those of you who experienced a 10% loading issue on Steam!
It looks like we've just fixed it! Please update the game and let us know in the comments!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2438161
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2438162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link