This patch adds support for community translations. Russian language was already done by a few brave enough to tackle the tens of thousands of words! But due to the frequency of my updates, no language other than English will be officially supported until the whole game is done. Since the translations are done by the community for now, they will always have to translate changes and new text after each update is live. Case in point, even this small patch needs the translators to add text from new menu options before it becomes usable.

For now, if you would like to try the Russian language, or if you would like to attempt a different translation, you will have to look in the game's official discord. (The link is in a pinned forum post) Although, it should be noted that Japanese, Chinese, and any other language that will require a different font is not yet supported, but soon.

The other big thing in this patch is that most battle songs have a new alternative starting point. If you hear a song again in the same run, it will have a new intro that leads to some point in the middle of the song! Probably some parts you didn't get to hear often before! Each song will alternate intros every time you hear it within the same run.

v8.7d - May 9th, 2024

-Added support for custom language translation files

-1 New song for Kiwi's event

-Added several new characters and wave layouts to Kiwi's event

-In Kiwi's event, slightly lowered enemy HP in later waves and made several other balance adjustments

-In Kiwi's event, you will now reach maximum mood after 9 battles instead of 8

-In every mode except Quickplay, most battle songs will start from a new intro point if they are heard multiple times in the same run

-Adjusted the rates of removing Burning and Poisoned Health so that they are easier to clear

-Bug Fix: Certain HUD elements were offset incorrectly if you had a burden that hides your health bar

-Bug Fix: The setting for Lower Quality mode did not save

-Bug Fix: In Dandy's battle, breaking a glyph on the same frame that it creates a beam would cause the beam to stay for the rest of the battle

-Bug Fix: It was possible for Dual Prisma to hit you with a beam during their first faked glitch movement

-Bug Fix: While paused, entering the check monster dreams menu would potentially softlock the game if you had low frame rates

Now that my other work on Keylocker is (mostly) done, I can set a date for v8.8 on May 24th!

Please wishlist it if it looks like something you would like to play! I made all the menus and minigames for it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1325040/Keylocker__Turn_Based_Cyberpunk_Action/