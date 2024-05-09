Gameplay
- remove fuel requirement for lighting lanterns and fire-barrels
- make damage dealing vary (e.g. a rifle deals between 30 and 40 damage)
Balance
- modify damage and durabilities dealt by certain weapons
Fix
- make survivor defense rating appear in the "confirm preparations pop-up" (before it just showed "0")
- make slot revert to "unselected color" border after clicking on a button of its drop-down menu
- make survivor turn flashlight off when selecting other survivor
- set the correct widget for supplies tooltips
