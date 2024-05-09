 Skip to content

Those Left Behind update for 9 May 2024

v1.041

Share · View all patches · Build 14312633 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 07:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  1. remove fuel requirement for lighting lanterns and fire-barrels
  2. make damage dealing vary (e.g. a rifle deals between 30 and 40 damage)

Balance

  1. modify damage and durabilities dealt by certain weapons

Fix

  1. make survivor defense rating appear in the "confirm preparations pop-up" (before it just showed "0")
  2. make slot revert to "unselected color" border after clicking on a button of its drop-down menu
  3. make survivor turn flashlight off when selecting other survivor
  4. set the correct widget for supplies tooltips

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2101071
  • Loading history…
