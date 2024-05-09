 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ARC: TCG update for 9 May 2024

v0.0.111.alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 14312613 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, in this patch we have did fixes and balance some cards

Balance:

Cann, Lord of War:
Cost: 9
Level 1: 6/22 Command 3, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3
Level 2: 7/24 Command 4, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3
Level 3: 8/26 Command 5, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3
Level 4: 9/28 Command 6, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3
Level 5: 10/30 Command 7, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3

Diary of the Deceased:
Cost: 3
Level 1: 0/1 Sacrifice 6, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1
Level 2: 0/1 Sacrifice 7, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1
Level 3: 0/1 Sacrifice 8, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1
Level 4: 0/1 Sacrifice 9, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1
Level 5: 0/1 Sacrifice 10, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 2

Fixes:
  • Fixed card abilities All effect not removed correctly
  • Fixed various translations

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2842431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link