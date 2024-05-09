v0.0.111.alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 14312613 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, in this patch we have did fixes and balance some cards

Balance:

Cann, Lord of War:

Cost: 9

Level 1: 6/22 Command 3, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3

Level 2: 7/24 Command 4, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3

Level 3: 8/26 Command 5, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3

Level 4: 9/28 Command 6, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3

Level 5: 10/30 Command 7, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3

Diary of the Deceased:

Cost: 3

Level 1: 0/1 Sacrifice 6, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1

Level 2: 0/1 Sacrifice 7, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1

Level 3: 0/1 Sacrifice 8, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1

Level 4: 0/1 Sacrifice 9, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1

Level 5: 0/1 Sacrifice 10, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 2

Fixes: