v0.0.111.alpha

Hi everyone, in this patch we have did fixes and balance some cards
Balance:
Cann, Lord of War:
Cost: 9
Level 1: 6/22 Command 3, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3
Level 2: 7/24 Command 4, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3
Level 3: 8/26 Command 5, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3
Level 4: 9/28 Command 6, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3
Level 5: 10/30 Command 7, Destroyer All, Guard, Draw 3
Diary of the Deceased:
Cost: 3
Level 1: 0/1 Sacrifice 6, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1
Level 2: 0/1 Sacrifice 7, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1
Level 3: 0/1 Sacrifice 8, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1
Level 4: 0/1 Sacrifice 9, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 1
Level 5: 0/1 Sacrifice 10, Immovable, Vanish, Fear All 2
Fixes:
- Fixed card abilities All effect not removed correctly
- Fixed various translations
