Build 70 is a quick patch of some of the bugs reported in [my Discord](discord.gg/MeMD6vGZbm):

Character creation screen now works correctly at 21:9 screen ratio

Adjusted colliders of certain levitating sorcerers

Sometimes, the bubble that was supposed to be above the overseer wouldn't show up, that was fixed

Fixed infinite mugs exploit — the economy of the country wouldn't handle such an influx of cheap beverage containers

Fixed rewards clipping into buildings on certain islands

And numerous spelling fixes, of course

There are more patches and updates incoming in the coming days, stay tuned!