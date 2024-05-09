Build 70 is a quick patch of some of the bugs reported in [my Discord](discord.gg/MeMD6vGZbm):
- Character creation screen now works correctly at 21:9 screen ratio
- Adjusted colliders of certain levitating sorcerers
- Sometimes, the bubble that was supposed to be above the overseer wouldn't show up, that was fixed
- Fixed infinite mugs exploit — the economy of the country wouldn't handle such an influx of cheap beverage containers
- Fixed rewards clipping into buildings on certain islands
- And numerous spelling fixes, of course
There are more patches and updates incoming in the coming days, stay tuned!
Changed files in this update