 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fay's Factory update for 9 May 2024

Build 70

Share · View all patches · Build 14312543 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 70 is a quick patch of some of the bugs reported in [my Discord](discord.gg/MeMD6vGZbm):

  • Character creation screen now works correctly at 21:9 screen ratio
  • Adjusted colliders of certain levitating sorcerers
  • Sometimes, the bubble that was supposed to be above the overseer wouldn't show up, that was fixed
  • Fixed infinite mugs exploit — the economy of the country wouldn't handle such an influx of cheap beverage containers
  • Fixed rewards clipping into buildings on certain islands
  • And numerous spelling fixes, of course

There are more patches and updates incoming in the coming days, stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 772711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link