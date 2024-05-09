 Skip to content

Company of Heroes 3 update for 9 May 2024

Free Weekend & Franchise Sale

Company of Heroes 3 update for 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Company of Heroes 3 is FREE to try until May 13th! Experience the Mediterranean theatre through authentic mechanics and tactical gameplay in single player, multiplayer or co-op. Now is the perfect time to download the game as we've built upon community-requested features and improvements, which are all now live. Grab your friends or join the community by participating in our Drawing the Victory Event, which runs until May 14th. Completing it will unlock exclusive profile items for all players!

If you like the game during the free weekend, you can purchase Company of Heroes 3 for a 50% discount until May 16th as part of our Franchise Sale, our biggest discount to date!

There's never been a better time to play Company of Heroes 3 and we can't wait to see you on the battlefield, Commander.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1677281
  • Loading history…
