 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BlazBlue Entropy Effect update for 9 May 2024

Update Announcement for May. 9th: Mechanism Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 14312402 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 07:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimizations
  • The Save Inheritance function now carries over Profile and Mind Challenge progress.
  • Fixed an issue where Es might mistakenly trigger a second aerial dash or the Potential [Type:Slasher "Galahad"] immediately after an aerial dash while using the Potential [Type:Shooter "Breunor"].
  • Optimized Es's action mechanics, making it less likely to interrupt the full release of the Potential [Type:Shooter "Breunor"] during switch mid-air actions.
  • Enhanced the hidden effect of Noel's Potential [Shroud Fall,] expanding its auto-targeting range of marking.
  • Fixed the issue where Jin's Potential [Touga Hyoujin] may be triggered incorrectly when he continuously uses Attacks with additional effects enhanced by the Potential [Universal Enhancement Ⅰ] in the air;
  • Fixed an issue where the sound effects for Jin's Potential [Fubuki /Sekkajin] played abnormally.
  • Fixed an issue where Taokaka's Potential [Almost Becoming Two!] displayed abnormally in Space Omega.
  • Fixed an issue where Es, Hibiki, and Taokaka could not trigger specific Tactic effects while using SP Potentials.
  • Fixed an issue where Mai's javelin did not properly stun nearby Susanoo after hitting the Vajras.
  • Fixed an issue where pressing the Skill button consecutively after Ragna's downward dash landing could lead to extra MP consumption.
  • Optimized the controller vibration feedback for some of Ragna's moves.
  • Fixed an issue where some moves of the Elite enemy Arakune incorrectly extended the attack range to the rear.
  • Fixed an issue where the judgment range for applying marks with Noel's move [Type XVI: Ignition Bolt] on the Elite enemy Defiling Eye was too small.
  • Fixed an issue where the Double Tactic [Targeted Shadow Spike] could not benefit from enhancements within the Rending Tree.
  • Fixed an issue where the Double Tactic [Light Spear Lightwave] could not benefit from enhancements within the Lightwave Tree.
  • Increased the numerical strength of the Tactic [Reactive Storm].
  • Removed the built-in cooldown for the Tactic [Holy Mark].
  • Modified the damage calculation method for the Tactic [Attack Lightwave]; now, the damage dealt is based on the character's Attack damage when releasing the lightwave. Consequently, the numerical strength of the Tactic [Flexible Charging] has been weakened.
  • Enhanced the base damage of the Mine Tree, and now multiple shrapnels from the Tactic [Splashing Mines] can hit the same enemy.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2273431
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2273432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link