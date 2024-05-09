Update Announcement for May. 9th: Mechanism Optimization

Optimizations
- The Save Inheritance function now carries over Profile and Mind Challenge progress.
- Fixed an issue where Es might mistakenly trigger a second aerial dash or the Potential [Type:Slasher "Galahad"] immediately after an aerial dash while using the Potential [Type:Shooter "Breunor"].
- Optimized Es's action mechanics, making it less likely to interrupt the full release of the Potential [Type:Shooter "Breunor"] during switch mid-air actions.
- Enhanced the hidden effect of Noel's Potential [Shroud Fall,] expanding its auto-targeting range of marking.
- Fixed the issue where Jin's Potential [Touga Hyoujin] may be triggered incorrectly when he continuously uses Attacks with additional effects enhanced by the Potential [Universal Enhancement Ⅰ] in the air;
- Fixed an issue where the sound effects for Jin's Potential [Fubuki /Sekkajin] played abnormally.
- Fixed an issue where Taokaka's Potential [Almost Becoming Two!] displayed abnormally in Space Omega.
- Fixed an issue where Es, Hibiki, and Taokaka could not trigger specific Tactic effects while using SP Potentials.
- Fixed an issue where Mai's javelin did not properly stun nearby Susanoo after hitting the Vajras.
- Fixed an issue where pressing the Skill button consecutively after Ragna's downward dash landing could lead to extra MP consumption.
- Optimized the controller vibration feedback for some of Ragna's moves.
- Fixed an issue where some moves of the Elite enemy Arakune incorrectly extended the attack range to the rear.
- Fixed an issue where the judgment range for applying marks with Noel's move [Type XVI: Ignition Bolt] on the Elite enemy Defiling Eye was too small.
- Fixed an issue where the Double Tactic [Targeted Shadow Spike] could not benefit from enhancements within the Rending Tree.
- Fixed an issue where the Double Tactic [Light Spear Lightwave] could not benefit from enhancements within the Lightwave Tree.
- Increased the numerical strength of the Tactic [Reactive Storm].
- Removed the built-in cooldown for the Tactic [Holy Mark].
- Modified the damage calculation method for the Tactic [Attack Lightwave]; now, the damage dealt is based on the character's Attack damage when releasing the lightwave. Consequently, the numerical strength of the Tactic [Flexible Charging] has been weakened.
- Enhanced the base damage of the Mine Tree, and now multiple shrapnels from the Tactic [Splashing Mines] can hit the same enemy.
