Draw Games Developers here with the final localization update!

Polish and Japanese Localization

Thanks to the help of our amazing volunteers, we now have Polish and Japanese in-game translations! If you find any mistakes or bugs, contact us at drawgamesdev@gmail.com or join our community Discord.