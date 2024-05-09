-
Added sniper scope effect for sniper rifles and guns with PSO-1 scope attachment
For Auto-Aim and Gamepad control schemes, when aiming down sight at an enemy, you'll see two arrows indicating whether the aim height adjustment is at the top end or bottom end. Use mouse wheel or Combo+Right Stick to adjust aim height.
Fixed a bug with NPCs not able to throw grenades due to a null pointer error
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 9 May 2024
Update 1.83-3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
