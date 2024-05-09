 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 9 May 2024

Update 1.83-3 Patch Notes

  • Added sniper scope effect for sniper rifles and guns with PSO-1 scope attachment

  • For Auto-Aim and Gamepad control schemes, when aiming down sight at an enemy, you'll see two arrows indicating whether the aim height adjustment is at the top end or bottom end. Use mouse wheel or Combo+Right Stick to adjust aim height.

  • Fixed a bug with NPCs not able to throw grenades due to a null pointer error

Windows 64-bit Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
