City Game Studio update for 9 May 2024

Patch v1.19.0-rc4

Patch v1.19.0-rc4 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 07:09:04 UTC

Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Unstable branch on Steam by right clicking City Game Studio in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’. The Unstable branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Unstable, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

Please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.

Changelog

Twitch
  • Viewers can help naming games
  • Viewers can help naming engines
  • Viewers can help naming remasters
  • Viewers can help naming convention centers
  • Viewers can help naming universities
  • Viewers can help naming consoles
  • Viewers can help naming the digital store
i18n
  • Add UK translations (Thanks to TheCyberAngel)

