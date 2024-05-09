Horror Party Game Spectral Scream - Early Access Launch Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 14312241 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Spectral Scream here.

Finally! We're launching early access for Spectral Scream on 5/9 (Thu)!

Spectral Scream is an online co-op horror game for 1-4 players.

Players become guardians protecting the 'Purgatory' realm between the living and the dead.

Your mission is to find the scattered cores and restore stability to Purgatory.

However, you'll have to fight against terrifying ghosts in the process.

Please check below for more details.

[Early Access Opening Time]

5/9 (Thu) 00:00 (PDT)

For more details, visit Spectral Scream Official Discord Server!

https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u

Thank you.