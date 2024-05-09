Patch Updates v1.01

Dear plushie gamers,
Here comes the first patch notes!
- Fixed Camera incorrect rotation when untargeting
- Fixed cutscene not in fullscreen for screens with narrower aspect ratio
- Fixed tutorial UI not closing when using certain controller
- Fixed treasure chest achievement when starting new game +
- Fixed Troll archer arrow can bypass terrain
- Fixed Vsync setting not saved after game relaunch
- Fixed some UIs overlapping in Toy level
- Fixed mummy knockback causes gravity to turn off forever
- Fixed Troll boss getting stuck when player triggers it at the edge of arena
- Rebalanced UFO boss
- Prevent smaller props getting camera locked unintentionally
- Added auto controller detection when game launches
- Reduce chances of unintentional item pickups or weapon being thrown
- Many other smaller miscellaneous
And that's all for now. If you find bugs or issues, feel free to share it in the Discord or Forums. Thank you and have fun gaming!
Regards,
Fishwind
Changed files in this update