Patch Updates v1.01

Dear plushie gamers,

Here comes the first patch notes!

Fixed Camera incorrect rotation when untargeting

Fixed cutscene not in fullscreen for screens with narrower aspect ratio

Fixed tutorial UI not closing when using certain controller

Fixed treasure chest achievement when starting new game +

Fixed Troll archer arrow can bypass terrain

Fixed Vsync setting not saved after game relaunch

Fixed some UIs overlapping in Toy level

Fixed mummy knockback causes gravity to turn off forever

Fixed Troll boss getting stuck when player triggers it at the edge of arena

Rebalanced UFO boss

Prevent smaller props getting camera locked unintentionally

Added auto controller detection when game launches

Reduce chances of unintentional item pickups or weapon being thrown

Many other smaller miscellaneous

And that's all for now. If you find bugs or issues, feel free to share it in the Discord or Forums. Thank you and have fun gaming!

Regards,

Fishwind