◆ UNDECEMBER New Product and Package Sales
■ Purchase Product
- The products can be purchased with the G Key in the game or at the top right screen in the 'Paid Shop'.
■ New Package List (1)
- The products listed below can be purchased until the Jun. 20 (Thu) maintenance.
※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle.
■ New Package List (2)
- The products listed below can be purchased until the Jul. 18 (Thu) maintenance.
※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle.
■ New Package List (3)
- The products listed below can be purchased until further notice.
※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle.
■ To Note
※ Collector's Recommendation Ticket Bundle and Croco's Recommendation Ticket Bundle, as well as Tickets will be deleted on Jun. 20 (Thu).
※ Eunos Ticket Bundle and Tickets will be deleted on Jul. 18 (Thu).
※ The sales period and some of the product contents may be subject to change.
※ You must have enough space in your Bag to receive the purchased products.
※ For more information on chances for chance-type items, please check the ▶Notice of our official website.
※ The refund guidelines and terms of service are available within the game and FLOOR. [Refund Guidelines and Terms of Service]
※ For inquiries about the product, please contact FLOOR Support. [Go to Support]
※ These products may be resold in the same or similar format in the future.
