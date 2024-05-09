 Skip to content

Undecember update for 9 May 2024

UNDECEMBER New Product and Package Sales

Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Rune Hunters.   
    
We would like to inform you about the new products for sale after the May 9 (Thu) update.
Please see below for more details about the products, or check the 'Paid Shop' in the game.
    
Please refer to the information below when using the Paid Shop.  

◆ UNDECEMBER New Product and Package Sales  

■ Purchase Product   

  • The products can be purchased with the G Key in the game or at the top right screen in the 'Paid Shop'.

■ New Package List (1)   

  • The products listed below can be purchased until the Jun. 20 (Thu) maintenance.

    ※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle.
        
    ■ New Package List (2)   
  • The products listed below can be purchased until the Jul. 18 (Thu) maintenance.

    ※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle.
        
    ■ New Package List (3)   
  • The products listed below can be purchased until further notice.

    ※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle.
        
    ■ To Note    
    ※ Collector's Recommendation Ticket Bundle and Croco's Recommendation Ticket Bundle, as well as Tickets will be deleted on Jun. 20 (Thu).
    ※ Eunos Ticket Bundle and Tickets will be deleted on Jul. 18 (Thu).
    ※ The sales period and some of the product contents may be subject to change.
    ※ You must have enough space in your Bag to receive the purchased products.
    ※ For more information on chances for chance-type items, please check the ▶Notice of our official website.
    ※ The refund guidelines and terms of service are available within the game and FLOOR. [Refund Guidelines and Terms of Service]
    ※ For inquiries about the product, please contact FLOOR Support. [Go to Support]
    ※ These products may be resold in the same or similar format in the future.

Thank you.  

