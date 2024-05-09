Greetings, Rune Hunters.



We would like to inform you about the new products for sale after the May 9 (Thu) update.

Please see below for more details about the products, or check the 'Paid Shop' in the game.



Please refer to the information below when using the Paid Shop.

◆ UNDECEMBER New Product and Package Sales

■ Purchase Product

The products can be purchased with the G Key in the game or at the top right screen in the 'Paid Shop'.

■ New Package List (1)

The products listed below can be purchased until the Jun. 20 (Thu) maintenance.



※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle.



■ New Package List (2)

※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle. The products listed below can be purchased until the Jul. 18 (Thu) maintenance.



※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle.



■ New Package List (3)

※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle. The products listed below can be purchased until further notice.



※ You can obtain 10 Tickets when using each ticket bundle.



■ To Note

※ Collector's Recommendation Ticket Bundle and Croco's Recommendation Ticket Bundle, as well as Tickets will be deleted on Jun. 20 (Thu).

※ Eunos Ticket Bundle and Tickets will be deleted on Jul. 18 (Thu).

※ The sales period and some of the product contents may be subject to change.

※ You must have enough space in your Bag to receive the purchased products.

※ For more information on chances for chance-type items, please check the ▶Notice of our official website.

※ These products may be resold in the same or similar format in the future.

Thank you.