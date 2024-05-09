Update - May 8

Share · View all patches · Build 14311872 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

Managed to overhaul the defensive AI to make it respond much more actively to enemy incursions. Previously, the AI was a little bit too passive, and hadn't really kept up to date with some of the other changes I had made under the hood. I've also implemented some more quality of life issues that were brought up in the discussion forums. The big one is that you can now view enemy units when clicking on a tile.

With Fog of War disabled, you can see the enemy unit names and current attribute values, similar to your own:



With Fog of War enabled, enemy unit names and values are obscured:



Note that with fog of war enabled, only revealed enemy units are shown.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Increased contrast on unit counters.

Under Attack notifications now turn red in the event log.



Under Attack notifications now display an icon over the event log button if the event log is hidden.



Fixed bug in which enemy AI would add to player's wire instead of creating its own.

Reworked logic for units on guard duty, making them more likely to help out nearby units when under melee attack.

Sortie start time in Aerodrome screen now properly stops refreshing if time is set to a future date.

Rewrote and improved logic for defending own trenches from enemy raids.

Player can now view enemy units on the tile information popup as greyed out buttons.

Thanks for playing!