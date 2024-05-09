 Skip to content

Moonlight In Garland update for 9 May 2024

1.3.6F Update - Dan and Sophie's Petal Events!

Hey Neighbours!

Petal event time yo! Today we have the first two romancables: building manager Dan with that golden retriever energy and budding writer Sophie who might seem a little shy but who has <opinions> once you get her going on her fandoms!

A few things to keep in mind if you're embarking on a romance journey:

  • Currently there is not a way for you to break up with someone if you change your mind but that will be available shortly.
  • You can date as many NPCs as you like with no consequences currently.
  • There are 2 petal events per person that are only available via friendship or romance.
  • There is a final married/committed event which is in there but you won't be able to access it yet because you need to be married/committed to do it and that option isn't enabled yet.
  • I'm planning to add those functions after a couple more of the NPCs have all their events enabled so I can test properly.

In the meantime, enjoy romancing!

See you in Garland!
<3 Violet

Early Access 1.3.6F - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 10/05/24

General:

  • Added visual items to mall fashion shop (not open yet but coming soon)
  • Added Sophie’s cats and a chicken.
  • Fixed Pinewood Building Event 1 Dan follower getting stuck.
  • Fixed getting stuck after refusing sleep.

Petal Events:

  • Added functionality for events to occur in multiple apartment settings for apartment upgrades.
  • Small fix with accepting dating choices which would default some characters to romance each time.
  • Dan PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits.
  • Dan PE 4F, 5F - Platonic - Added and enabled.
  • Dan PE 4D, 5D - Romance - Added and enabled.
  • Dan PE 6M - Added but not currently enabled due to required marriage event
  • Sophie PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits.
  • Sophie PE 4F, 5F - Platonic - Added and enabled.
  • Sophie PE 4D, 5D - Romance - Added and enabled.
  • Sophie PE 6M - Added but not currently enabled due to required marriage event
  • George PE 1 Polished, recoded, minor text edits. PE 2/3 temporarily deactivated for fixes next update.
  • April PE 1, 2, 3 - Polished, recoded, minor text edits.

