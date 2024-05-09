1.3.6F Update - Dan and Sophie's Petal Events!

Share · View all patches · Build 14311779 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey Neighbours!

Petal event time yo! Today we have the first two romancables: building manager Dan with that golden retriever energy and budding writer Sophie who might seem a little shy but who has <opinions> once you get her going on her fandoms!

A few things to keep in mind if you're embarking on a romance journey:

Currently there is not a way for you to break up with someone if you change your mind but that will be available shortly.

You can date as many NPCs as you like with no consequences currently.

There are 2 petal events per person that are only available via friendship or romance.

There is a final married/committed event which is in there but you won't be able to access it yet because you need to be married/committed to do it and that option isn't enabled yet.

I'm planning to add those functions after a couple more of the NPCs have all their events enabled so I can test properly.

In the meantime, enjoy romancing!

See you in Garland!

<3 Violet

Early Access 1.3.6F - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 10/05/24

General:

Added visual items to mall fashion shop (not open yet but coming soon)

Added Sophie’s cats and a chicken.

Fixed Pinewood Building Event 1 Dan follower getting stuck.

Fixed getting stuck after refusing sleep.

Petal Events: