ARKSYNC - Update 1.5.1.2

A small update, but a fun one!

🔻Mini-Game: Blood Noon 1.2

Enemies now fire a single projectile, have 3 hit points before the mini-game ends, I added a progress bar that shows how many more waves remain, and now you gain credits based on your score. I've been looking forward to this upgrade because it's designed to help new players practice Movement and Shooting mechanics in a safe environment, earn extra resources, and it's a root'n toot'n good time.

🔻Miscellaneous Fixes and Changes

Fixed a bug where the Dialog Skip button wasn't working sometimes.

Reworked some tiny areas of the tutorial I noticed people were getting stuck on.

This update carries over to the demo (0.5.6.2) as well.

If you find any bugs to report, or feedback you'd like considered share it on our official Dykom Discord Server. Thanks for playing!

- Mike Garn / Dykom Software

