Update 1.0.11

First post-release update, which addresses some early player feedback.
CHANGES:
- (Perk) Extinguisher: Cooling Rate -50% → -60%.
- (Mutation) Painful Power-ups: Damage (when hit / on contact) 4 → 1.
- 4 new (and rare) white mutations! (you'll have to play to find out what they are, and they'll only appear at Depth 1+)
- Offspring-related mutations now appear less often.
- Projectiles with homing no longer seek towards microbes/offspring that they've already hit (they'll feel better because of this change).
- ENDLESS difficulty will now ramp up faster at lower depths. The 3rd GUIDE page has been updated with an explanation of this, but essentially how it works is that (like before), microbe Health/Speed/Weight will increase each wave, but even moreso the lower your selected depth is, until wave 100. This means that, regardless of depth, microbes will be of equal difficulty after wave 100 (and those 3 stats will then increase each wave by the amount that they do at Depth 5, which is 1.25%).
FIXES:
- (Perk) Microwave: Now fades out when inactive.
The prologue version will be updated when there's enough changes that actually affect it.
