Robot Trivia Funtime is Released

Robot Trivia Funtime is now released into the Early Access programme. We hope to be playing trivia with you all!

Our aim is to create a cute co-op trivia game that can be customised by the player, and requires no time to setup and play. Unlike some other trivia games, Robot Trivia Funtime is played on PC using Steam Matchmaking, requires no DLC, and has a full question editor with Workshop support.

We'll be keeping an eye on things and issuing updates over the coming weeks, and we hope you join us on the journey.