WEEK 19: PATCH 0.9.0 - MORE TUTORIALS AND QOLs

This is a very boring patch but it should enhance the gameplay experience for new players.
Changes
- TUTORIAL: Added a menu tutorial.
- TUTORIAL: Added a shop tutorial.
- TUTORIAL: Added a deckbuilding tutorial.
- TUTORIAL: Added info about supernova in rulebook.
- FEATURE: Added a tutorial UI in the main menu to view all the image tutorials.
- CONTENT: Added all level 3 Astral links dialogues (x21).
- CONTENT: Added all level 4 Astral links dialogues (x21).
- CONTENT: Dark skin is now automatically unlocked if player level is 20 or above.
- VISUAL: Added avatar skin hover animation in explorer UI.
- VISUAL: Fixed an issue where the experience bar in the explorer UI wasn't working.
- VISUAL: Unlocking a new mission now plays the same animation as when a new Elementalist unlocks.
- FIX: The right card in hand is now not selected by default at the start of your turn, in battle.
- TEXT: Fixed the initial MG value mentioned in the battle tutorial.
- TEXT: Unlocking a new Elementalist now shows "New elementalist" instead of just "elementalist".
- TEXT: Changed the "tutorial" word in menu to "training" to indicate the difference between the battle tutorial and the image tutorials.
Changed files in this update