Final Stardust: Cosmic Nexus update for 9 May 2024

WEEK 19: PATCH 0.9.0 - MORE TUTORIALS AND QOLs

WEEK 19: PATCH 0.9.0 - MORE TUTORIALS AND QOLs
Last edited 9 May 2024 – 05:09:10 UTC

This is a very boring patch but it should enhance the gameplay experience for new players.

Changes

  • TUTORIAL: Added a menu tutorial.
  • TUTORIAL: Added a shop tutorial.
  • TUTORIAL: Added a deckbuilding tutorial.
  • TUTORIAL: Added info about supernova in rulebook.
  • FEATURE: Added a tutorial UI in the main menu to view all the image tutorials.
  • CONTENT: Added all level 3 Astral links dialogues (x21).
  • CONTENT: Added all level 4 Astral links dialogues (x21).
  • CONTENT: Dark skin is now automatically unlocked if player level is 20 or above.
  • VISUAL: Added avatar skin hover animation in explorer UI.
  • VISUAL: Fixed an issue where the experience bar in the explorer UI wasn't working.
  • VISUAL: Unlocking a new mission now plays the same animation as when a new Elementalist unlocks.
  • FIX: The right card in hand is now not selected by default at the start of your turn, in battle.
  • TEXT: Fixed the initial MG value mentioned in the battle tutorial.
  • TEXT: Unlocking a new Elementalist now shows "New elementalist" instead of just "elementalist".
  • TEXT: Changed the "tutorial" word in menu to "training" to indicate the difference between the battle tutorial and the image tutorials.

