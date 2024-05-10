 Skip to content

Q REMASTERED update for 10 May 2024

Bug Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14311185 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 09:52:10 UTC by Wendy

The following bugs have been fixed
■Fixed the following problems
・The authors' names of some questions have been corrected.
・The problem where the clear judgment was not made correctly in “Everybody's Q28 Q8,” “Everybody's Dharma Q17,” and “Everybody's HELL Q8” has been fixed.
　
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Thank you for your continued support of “Q REMASTERED”.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2246111
