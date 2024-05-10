The following bugs have been fixed
■Fixed the following problems
・The authors' names of some questions have been corrected.
・The problem where the clear judgment was not made correctly in “Everybody's Q28 Q8,” “Everybody's Dharma Q17,” and “Everybody's HELL Q8” has been fixed.
Q REMASTERED update for 10 May 2024
Bug Fix Update
