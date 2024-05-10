Bug Fix Update

The following bugs have been fixed

■Fixed the following problems

・The authors' names of some questions have been corrected.

・The problem where the clear judgment was not made correctly in “Everybody's Q28 Q8,” “Everybody's Dharma Q17,” and “Everybody's HELL Q8” has been fixed.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Thank you for your continued support of “Q REMASTERED”.