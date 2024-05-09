Update Ver. 0.7.11.5

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.11.5.
Ver. 0.7.11.5
Feature Changes
- When two weapons are equipped, you can now throw one weapon at a time instead of throwing both simultaneously.
Press the "throw weapon" button again to throw the second equipped weapon. This change has been made to avoid any input mistakes.
- Added a max limit to crab's movement speed and acceleration.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented users from completing the "Become the Tag-Team League Champion" mission.
Balancing
- Adjusted several card's costs.
- Adjusted the Electric Fan and other weapon's blowback as previously it would vary greatly from crab to crab.
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
PLAYISM
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Official PLAYISM Discord
Changed files in this update