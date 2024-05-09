 Skip to content

Fight Crab 2 update for 9 May 2024

Update Ver. 0.7.11.5

Last edited 9 May 2024

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.11.5.

Ver. 0.7.11.5
Feature Changes

  • When two weapons are equipped, you can now throw one weapon at a time instead of throwing both simultaneously.
    Press the "throw weapon" button again to throw the second equipped weapon. This change has been made to avoid any input mistakes.
  • Added a max limit to crab's movement speed and acceleration.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that prevented users from completing the "Become the Tag-Team League Champion" mission.

Balancing

  • Adjusted several card's costs.
  • Adjusted the Electric Fan and other weapon's blowback as previously it would vary greatly from crab to crab.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

