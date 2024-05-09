Update Notes - 5/9

Hi, folks! How is it going?

We have fixed issues such as crashes, black screens, and unresponsive controller buttons under certain circumstances. We have also added auto looting of Almighty Core and optimized startup pop-ups and other content.

Fixed the issue where entering the next stage or room would cause crashes and black screens under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where controller buttons became unresponsive under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where the text of Challenge Event was displayed improperly in Daily Challenge

Fixed the issue where enemies with [Immortal] could not be defeated

Fixed the issue where the sound effect of ice-surface traps played improperly under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where the status of the deployment button for [Hound] was displayed improperly

Fixed the issue where [Matrix] blocked the attack from [Iron Wing] in Fire Mode

Fixed the issue where self-destruction of [Dimension Portal] was improperly accumulated in season task progress

Fixed the issue where cards summoned via [Astroforecast] could not cause elemental effect when [Zi Xiao] has level 3 [Perfect Deck]

Fixed the issue where the idle animation of [Tao] was displayed improperly under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where the attack of [Iron Wing] in Fire Mode could penetrate barriers

Fixed the issue where [Wind God] acted improperly after transforming into the storm

Fixed the issue where the negative effects were not removed after the shield is decreased to 0 when carrying both [Overwhelming Shield] and [Reinforced Eggshell]

Fixed the issue where the ascension [Wildfire] was ineffective under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where inscription enhancement of [Weapon Forge]([Mission from Above]) was ineffective under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where enemies moved to improper areas in [Anxi Desert-Stage 1] under certain circumstances

Optimized the order of the startup pop-ups

Optimized the projectile performance of [Iron Wing] and [Hound]'s shoulder cannons

Optimized the drop performance of [Almighty Core]

Added the feature - auto looting of [Almighty Core]

