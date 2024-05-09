Patch 0.1.0

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44931982/2df4c86221eae5547e37843abd83a1fb9c039d78.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44931982/2df4c86221eae5547e37843abd83a1fb9c039d78.gif)[/url]
Significant Improvements in Screen Control
-
We have significantly improved inconvenient screen controls such as screen movement, delay after moving the screen, and screen rotation.
-
We have modified the screen size, screen movement, and delay after moving the screen to the most popular method.
-
We have removed the inconvenient screen rotation feature. Now, if a character is buried behind an object, the object will become transparent, eliminating the need for screen rotation.
Character Control Improvement
- We have solved the issue with the rapid fire rate of close-range characters, enabling better control.
ETC
- ncreased visibility elements in the game (items, landmarks)
Changed files in this update