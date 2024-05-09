 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kill Me If You Can update for 9 May 2024

Patch 0.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14310931 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 08:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44931982/2df4c86221eae5547e37843abd83a1fb9c039d78.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44931982/2df4c86221eae5547e37843abd83a1fb9c039d78.gif)[/url]

Significant Improvements in Screen Control

  • We have significantly improved inconvenient screen controls such as screen movement, delay after moving the screen, and screen rotation.

  • We have modified the screen size, screen movement, and delay after moving the screen to the most popular method.

  • We have removed the inconvenient screen rotation feature. Now, if a character is buried behind an object, the object will become transparent, eliminating the need for screen rotation.

Character Control Improvement

  • We have solved the issue with the rapid fire rate of close-range characters, enabling better control.

ETC

  • ncreased visibility elements in the game (items, landmarks)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2878231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link