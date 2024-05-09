Patch 0.1.0

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44931982/2df4c86221eae5547e37843abd83a1fb9c039d78.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44931982/2df4c86221eae5547e37843abd83a1fb9c039d78.gif)[/url]

We have significantly improved inconvenient screen controls such as screen movement, delay after moving the screen, and screen rotation.

We have modified the screen size, screen movement, and delay after moving the screen to the most popular method.