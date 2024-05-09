 Skip to content

Villages™ update for 9 May 2024

Build10 Hotfix2

Build 14310916 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 04:09:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • a 5-second delay before exiting to Windows, let the Steam Services to close the game
Fixed
  • The Character's animation of other people doesn't display correctly.
  • The Nameplate sometimes doesn't display correctly.

