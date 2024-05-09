Release Notes v.0.0.11.3

Hello everyone,
With this update, we added a quick messaging menu to the game. You can access this menu by pressing the R key and selecting the message you want to say to your teammates. We now have a quick, albeit very simple, messaging tool via this interface with people we do not meet in a Discord channel.
Are there any message examples you would like to add to this menu? If you have it, you can send it to us directly under this post.
Apart from this update, we also made improvements to many titles and fixed some bugs. Let's briefly summarize them now:
The player-level system has been balanced.
Added region sorting for the browser. You can choose from 3 different options. You can filter it: Worldwide - Far - Close
Improvements have been made to filters in the browser to show more accurate results.
It has been fixed that people using CapsLock will see an unknown key as an image when assigning keys.
Name and level display has been added to the pause screen so that players can easily see their levels.
When the player list in the top left is expanded, it remains fixed and does not shrink again.
The waiting time at the end of the maps of games played with Ready Mode has been reduced.
The default target score in Party Mode has been changed to 15.
An improvement has been made to ensure that the sounds do not decrease inconsistently when adjusting the sound levels in the settings.
Fixed the control keys being displayed as different types of gamepads when playing with a gamepad.
Fixed the icon of living people appearing dead on the scoreboard screen.
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to fly up in Ball Fight mode.
Fixed the bug that caused some users to be kicked out of the lobby in Ball Fight mode.
Fixed the bug that caused users to get double points in Mini Golf mode.
Fixed the issue where the texts at the bottom right giving the type information of the mini-games in the Lobby Settings window appear intertwined.
Fixed the issue where assigned keys would be reset after assigning keys from the settings screen.
Fixed issue where chicks entering the area immediately after the electricity visual disappears in Spotlight Mode would be electrocuted.
Physics improvements have been made in Mini Football and Ice Hockey mode
