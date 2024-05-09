Release Notes v.0.0.11.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14310800 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 22:39:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

With this update, we added a quick messaging menu to the game. You can access this menu by pressing the R key and selecting the message you want to say to your teammates. We now have a quick, albeit very simple, messaging tool via this interface with people we do not meet in a Discord channel.

Are there any message examples you would like to add to this menu? If you have it, you can send it to us directly under this post.

Apart from this update, we also made improvements to many titles and fixed some bugs. Let's briefly summarize them now: